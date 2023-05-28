Home Nation

PM Modi inaugurates new Parliament building

Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Published: 28th May 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Cabinet ministers attends a 'Sarv-dharma' prayer ceremony being held at the new Parliament building. (Photo | ANI)

PM Modi along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Cabinet ministers attends a 'Sarv-dharma' prayer ceremony being held at the new Parliament building. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building Sunday morning.

Dressed in traditional attire, Modi walked into the Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

The prime minister prostrated before the "Sengol" and sought blessings from high priests of various adheenams in Tamil Nadu with the holy sceptre in hand.

Modi then carried the "Sengol" in a procession amid tunes of "nadaswaram" and chanting of Vedic mantras to the new Parliament building and installed it in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar and Jitendra Singh, chief ministers of several states and BJP president J P Nadda were present on the occasion.

The prime minister felicitated some workers who played key roles in the construction of the new Parliament building

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Parliament building Modi adheenams Sengol Amit Shah
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp