Prez Murmu welcomes inauguration of new Parliament building by PM Modi

Inauguration of the new parliament building is a matter of pride and joy for all the people of India, President Droupadi Murmu said. 

Published: 28th May 2023 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 01:22 PM

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, in New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu . (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday welcomed the inauguration of the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it is a matter of pride and immense happiness for the entire country.

In her message at the inauguration, the president said the inauguration of the new Parliament building will be written in golden words in the country's history.

"Inauguration of the new parliament building is a matter of pride and joy for all the people of India," she said in her message.

Her message was read out by Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh.

Noting the parliament is a guiding light for the country, President Murmu said the new Parliament building "is an important milestone in our democratic journey".

"The occasion of the inauguration of the new parliament building will be written in golden words in the history of India," Murmu said.

