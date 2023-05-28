'Self-glorifying authoritarian' PM  inaugurates new Parliament building: Congress

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he inaugurated the new Parliament building, saying that a "self-glorifying authoritarian PM with utter disdain for parliamentary procedures" has opened the new complex.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning. Attacking the PM, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "On this day, May 28th: Nehru, the person who did the most to nurture Parliamentary democracy in India, was cremated in 1964. Savarkar, the person whose ideological ecosystem led to the killing of Mahatma Gandhi, was born in 1883."

Ramesh also said that on this day President Draupadi Murmu, the first Adivasi to become President is not allowed to fulfil her constitutional duties and inaugurate the new Parliament building.

"A self-glorifying authoritarian Prime Minister with utter disdain for Parliamentary procedures, who rarely attends Parliament or engages in it, inaugurates the New Parliament building in 2023," he said.

Ramesh said that the fabrication of facts by "distorians" and the drum-beating of the media hits new lows in 2023.

The Congress and the BJP have been engaged in a war of words over the history of the Sengol that was installed in the new Parliament building on Sunday and the inauguration of the new Parliament being done by the prime minister.

Several Opposition parties have boycotted the event contending that the President and not the PM should inaugurate the new Parliament building.

ALSO READ: 19 opposition parties to boycott new Parliament building inauguration

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he inaugurated the new Parliament building, saying that a "self-glorifying authoritarian PM with utter disdain for parliamentary procedures" has opened the new complex. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning. Attacking the PM, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "On this day, May 28th: Nehru, the person who did the most to nurture Parliamentary democracy in India, was cremated in 1964. Savarkar, the person whose ideological ecosystem led to the killing of Mahatma Gandhi, was born in 1883." Ramesh also said that on this day President Draupadi Murmu, the first Adivasi to become President is not allowed to fulfil her constitutional duties and inaugurate the new Parliament building.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "A self-glorifying authoritarian Prime Minister with utter disdain for Parliamentary procedures, who rarely attends Parliament or engages in it, inaugurates the New Parliament building in 2023," he said. Ramesh said that the fabrication of facts by "distorians" and the drum-beating of the media hits new lows in 2023. The Congress and the BJP have been engaged in a war of words over the history of the Sengol that was installed in the new Parliament building on Sunday and the inauguration of the new Parliament being done by the prime minister. Several Opposition parties have boycotted the event contending that the President and not the PM should inaugurate the new Parliament building. ALSO READ: 19 opposition parties to boycott new Parliament building inauguration