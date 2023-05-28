Home Nation

Wrestlers protest: Sengol has 'bent' the very first day, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin 

Posting on Twitter, Stalin said months have passed since the women wrestlers raised the allegation against the BJP MP but the saffron party leadership has not acted against Singh.

Published: 28th May 2023 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel detain wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat during wrestlers' protest march towards new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday reacted sharply to the police's detention of protesting wrestlers in Delhi and targeted the Centre over the issue, saying the 'Sengol' installed in the new Parliament building has "bent" the very first day.

Stalin's jibe at the PM Narendra Modi-led dispensation seemed to be targeted at the hype around the Sengol, as the sceptre is said to be symbolic of governance, upholding justice.

It was installed in the new Parliament building on Sunday, after PM Modi inaugurated the structure in the national capital.

Stalin was reacting to the Delhi Police detaining ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia for violation of law and order in the capital city after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

The champion wrestlers had resumed their agitation against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 23, demanding his arrest for the alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor.

Posting on Twitter, Stalin said months have passed since the women wrestlers raised the allegation against the BJP MP but the saffron party leadership has not acted against Singh.

"Police detaining them after dragging them is condemnable. This shows the Sengol has bent the very first day. Is it fair that such atrocity should also happen on a day of (new Parliament building) inauguration that sidestepped the President and amid opposition boycott," Stalin, also chief of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wrestlers Protest MK Stalin Wrestlers Detained Sengol
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp