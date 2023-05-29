Home Nation

Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh meet Kharge over poll preparedness

Published: 29th May 2023 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Congress meeting

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal chairs a meeting with the leaders from Madhya Pradesh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI Top Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh on Monday met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the AICC headquarters here over the preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Sources said the meeting was attended by Rahul Gandhi, former chief minister Kamal Nath, among others.

Kharge will also hold deliberations with party leaders from Rajasthan where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot will be in attendance.

Gehlot has already reached the national capital for the meet. These interactions will be attended by state unit chiefs as well as party in-charges of both the poll-bound states.

These are also part of the Congress' efforts to activate party cadres and prepare the ground for the assembly polls slated later this year.

Mallikarjun Kharge AICC Rahul Gandhi Kamal Nath Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot
India Matters

