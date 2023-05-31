BJP sounds poll bugle for 2024 Lok Sabha polls with mega public outreach

Rajesh KumarThakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After months of crafting a national poll strategy with experts of the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday sounded the poll bugle by launching a nationwide month-long special mass connect outreach.

The BJP as part of its meticulously crafted electoral strategy now will go across the country’s 543 parliamentary constituencies with the performances of the last 9 years of the PM Modi-led NDA government.

Sharing details of the mass connect program, in charge of this mass connect outreach Tarun Chug here on Tuesday told the media that the outreach union ministers and party’s almost all senior leaders have been engaged in this outreach billed as one of the biggest and longest outreaches ever carried out by any party in the country in the last one and half decades.

Sharing details with the reporters at party headquarters, Tarun Chugh-who is the in-charge of this Pan-India special mass outreach, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ramp up the exercise formally on May 31 with a public rally at Ajmer in poll-bound Rajasthan.

The BJP officially blew the poll bugle for the 2024 LS elections on Tuesday through this mass connect outreach exercise for covering the country’s all 543 LS constituencies to conclude on June 30.

“It has been finalised that party’s senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 51 pubic rallies across the country between May 30 and June 30 with PM Modi addressing the first public rally on May 31 in Rajashthan”, he told the reporters, adding that senior elders like Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda and party’s principal strategist Amit Shah would be among other prominent leaders to address the rallies.

Claiming the party’s outreach as the biggest such mass connect programme, Chugh said that as many as 500 public meetings would also be held during the month-long outreach at the Lok Sabha constituency levels with an aim to connect with more than 5 lakh families of eminent and influential people of various walks of life including war veterans, artists, sportspersons and others on the 9th anniversary of Modi government.

Working in a very calculative way, the BJP has divided the 543 LS constituencies into 144 clusters –each cluster having 3 to 4 LS constituencies to cover the entire area through workers and leaders interactions-cum-contact campaign. He said that as the party has gone into poll mode riding over the government’s high performance- index of the last 9 years, at least 2 senior party leaders including union ministers, have been assigned with the responsibility of spending 8 days in every cluster by participating in various public connect programmes with different segments of society, including beneficiaries of government schemes.

“The BJP-led government has released its report card on performances and we would be making the report cards of government’s visible performances easily available to the ‘janta-janardan’( people) , who have given us the opportunity to serve the nation," he remarked.

On being asked by the media about the Congress terming the government’s 9 years of performances “incomplete and failures’, Chugh hit back saying that the UPA’s 10 years of rule in the country was not only mired in scams and scandals but also infamous for mass corruption in governance.

“Compared to the UPA-misrule, the PM Modi- led government is widely credited with a distinction of being the most performing government having a ‘zero tolerance’ for corruption”, he claimed, accusing the Opposition of being in utter political frustration.

He further said that the BJP workers will reach households at the booth level highlighting the government's successes and seeking the people's support.

As part of this strategy, the BJP has also launched a mobile number -9090902024 urging the countrymen to show their support to the party by giving a missed call. He also said that the party will also hold the ‘Vikas-Tirth” during the outreach time displaying the government’s works on road, rail, and other fronts of development as a benchmark of 9 years of the Modi government.

Chugh further said that the BJP has involved more than 16 lakh members of the party in carrying out this outreach covering each and every booth under the LS constituency.

