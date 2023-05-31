Home Nation

Still early days for Russia-Ukraine conflict resolution: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar said at the moment, most of the problems are related to matters such as a grain corridor, nuclear issues and the exchange of prisoners of war.

Published: 31st May 2023

S Jaishankar

FILE - India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said these are still "early days" for conflict resolution between Ukraine and Russia as presently, the focus is on problems such as a grain corridor, nuclear issues and matters related to the exchange of prisoners of war.

In an interview to DD India, Jaishankar noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"People do see us as a helpful country which has its lines. But every conflict has to have a certain point where countries are open to some kind of a resolution," he said.

Jaishankar said at the moment, most of the problems are related to matters such as a grain corridor, nuclear issues and the exchange of prisoners of war.

"I would probably say these are very early days in (the) Russia-Ukraine (conflict) if you are looking at conflict resolution," the external affairs minister said.

Modi met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May.

Since the Ukraine conflict began in February last year, Modi has spoken to Putin as well as Zelenskyy a number of times and insisted that the conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

At a bilateral meeting with Putin on September 16 last year in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Modi said "today's era is not of war" and nudged the Russian leader to end the conflict.

