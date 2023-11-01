J-K terror attacks: Congress slams Centre over 'failure' to protect innocents

By PTI

JAMMU: Slamming the Centre over a series of targeted terrorist attacks in the Valley, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani on Wednesday demanded an explanation from the government over its "failure" to ensure safety of innocents.

A police head constable and a non-local labourer were killed and a police inspector was injured in three separate attacks by terrorists in Kashmir in the last three days.

While the police inspector was shot at and injured in Srinagar on Sunday, the labourer from Uttar Pradesh was gunned down in Pulwama on Monday and the head constable was killed outside his house in Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Condemning the terror attacks, Wani said the security of Jammu and Kashmir is directly under the control of the Ministry of Home Affairs so the Centre should give an explanation for its "failure" on this front and in ensuring safety of innocents.

"The government must ensure the safety and security of innocents and check militancy," he said.

The Congress leader further asked the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to focus on "checking the growing acts of terrorism instead of making tall claims of total normalcy" in the union territory.

Three targeted attacks took place on consecutive days but the government was busy celebrating Jammu and Kashmir union territory foundation day on October 31, Wani said.

