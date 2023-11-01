‘Travel trade with Qatar will take a hit if naval veterans not repatriated’

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Members of the travel trade sector have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prioritise repatriation of the eight naval veterans under Qatari custody, since India is significant for Qatar in terms of airline connectivity, passenger traffic and onward connectivity.

“Travel ties between India and Qatar are very well established. Eight Indian cities — namely Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, Cochin and Bengaluru — have daily flights to Qatar. We have written to the PM asking him that, like he helped in flying back stranded students from Ukraine, Indians stuck in Sudan, and recently those who wanted to fly back from Israel, he should urge the Qatari authorities to repatriate our naval veterans,” said Subash Goyal, President of the Confederation of Tourism Professionals.

Three airlines — IndiGo, Air India and Qatar Airways — together operate more than 40 flights daily between India and Qatar. Nearly 20 per cent of this is linked to Qatar Airways. Industry insiders indicate that if the row is not settled, it could influence the traffic flow and services in this sector.

“It is estimated that nearly 2.8 million passengers fly between India and Qatar annually and Indians often travel beyond Doha on Qatar Airways. We have been promoting travel on Qatar Airways, but if the ongoing issue is not settled in India’s favour, it could have an impact,” said a member of a leading travel organistion.

There are over 7 lakh Indians working in Qatar and the death sentence awarded to the eight naval veterans will be a deterrent for them, and hence the Indian authorities should reconsider the travel, trade and diplomatic ties, said a source.

