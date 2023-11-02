After Ashok Gehlot's son, ED summons two sons of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Dotasra

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra’s sons Abhilash and Avinash on November 7-9 in connection with the alleged exam paper leak case.

The ED had conducted raids on October 26 on properties linked to Dotasra and his two sons, prompting a sharp reaction from the Congress party.

Apart from Dotasra’s Jaipur and Sikar residences and his political office, he said the ED also searched the residence of his two sons who live in the same premises.

Independent MLA Om Prakash Hudla who has been fielded by the Congress party this time in the Rajasthan Assembly elections has also come under ED's scanner.

The ED also searched the premises of Kalam Academy in Sikar, which prepares students for civil services and state civil services. Dotasra claims that he has no connection with the Kalam Academy whatsoever.

The summons from the Central agencies are in connection with alleged improprieties in recruitment examination papers during Govind Singh Dotasara's tenure as the Education Minister.

Earlier, the ED had questioned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav on October 30 in Delhi for nine hours in a case falling under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Gehlot had earlier compared the coming of ED officials into Rajasthan with "invasion by the locust swarms". He had also said ED officials would descend like locusts, just before the elections.

