Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Congress fields new face as BJP sits pretty in Raman Singh’s home turf

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAJNANDGAON: In the wake of the significant setback faced by the BJP in the 2018 Assembly elections, where they managed to secure only 15 out of 90 seats, one might have expected the “Raman effect” to wane. However, this phenomenon remained prominently visible in the Rajnandgaon assembly constituency, situated approximately 80 kilometres west of Raipur.

The BJP, continues to maintain a sense of optimism in this region, where Ayurvedic doctor-turned-politician Dr Raman Singh faces little to no challenge from the Congress. Rajnandgaon, with a population that leans more towards urban living than rural, offers a favorable backdrop for incumbent.

The Congress, in its bid to secure victory, has fielded Girish Dewangan, a new face in the political arena, with hopes of appealing to the rural population and leveraging the perceived “achievements” of the Bhupesh Baghel government to sway the voters in their favor. Nevertheless, Dewangan’s status as an outsider has led to apparent resentments among local party leaders who harbored aspirations of securing the party ticket.

In this bipolar political landscape, the scope for a third-party influence is quite limited. Dr Raman Singh, despite maintaining a low profile following his party’s defeat in the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, appears to maintain an edge in terms of voter sentiment. The assumption that he was the chief minister for 15 years and is a humble politician from the region still holds sway.

While the “self-assured” former CM predominantly focuses on state-wide affairs and spends most of his time at the party headquarters in Raipur, his son Abhishek Singh and BJP leader Madhusudan Yadav, both former MPs from the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat, have taken on the responsibility of managing the election campaign and rallying support for Singh, who is contesting for the fourth time.

Abhishek Singh asserts, “Not just Rajnandgaon, but the people of Chhattisgarh are yearning for a change, as the Congress government is mired in massive corruption and has stalled all development works.” The campaign rhetoric is often dominated by personal attacks, corruption allegations, comparisons of the achievements of the previous BJP government with those of the Congress, rather than addressing local concerns such as infrastructure, healthcare, education and other basic needs.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RAJNANDGAON: In the wake of the significant setback faced by the BJP in the 2018 Assembly elections, where they managed to secure only 15 out of 90 seats, one might have expected the “Raman effect” to wane. However, this phenomenon remained prominently visible in the Rajnandgaon assembly constituency, situated approximately 80 kilometres west of Raipur. The BJP, continues to maintain a sense of optimism in this region, where Ayurvedic doctor-turned-politician Dr Raman Singh faces little to no challenge from the Congress. Rajnandgaon, with a population that leans more towards urban living than rural, offers a favorable backdrop for incumbent. The Congress, in its bid to secure victory, has fielded Girish Dewangan, a new face in the political arena, with hopes of appealing to the rural population and leveraging the perceived “achievements” of the Bhupesh Baghel government to sway the voters in their favor. Nevertheless, Dewangan’s status as an outsider has led to apparent resentments among local party leaders who harbored aspirations of securing the party ticket.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In this bipolar political landscape, the scope for a third-party influence is quite limited. Dr Raman Singh, despite maintaining a low profile following his party’s defeat in the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, appears to maintain an edge in terms of voter sentiment. The assumption that he was the chief minister for 15 years and is a humble politician from the region still holds sway. While the “self-assured” former CM predominantly focuses on state-wide affairs and spends most of his time at the party headquarters in Raipur, his son Abhishek Singh and BJP leader Madhusudan Yadav, both former MPs from the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat, have taken on the responsibility of managing the election campaign and rallying support for Singh, who is contesting for the fourth time. Abhishek Singh asserts, “Not just Rajnandgaon, but the people of Chhattisgarh are yearning for a change, as the Congress government is mired in massive corruption and has stalled all development works.” The campaign rhetoric is often dominated by personal attacks, corruption allegations, comparisons of the achievements of the previous BJP government with those of the Congress, rather than addressing local concerns such as infrastructure, healthcare, education and other basic needs. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp