Punjab Oppn leaders skip open debate called by Mann, call it ‘Maha-Drama’

Harpreet Bajwa

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Opposition parties in Punjab, including the Congress, have boycotted an open debate organised by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to address state-related issues, branding it a “Maha-Drama.” The BJP has criticised it as a government-sponsored event. Chief Minister Mann defended the debate, asserting that it required courage to invite the opposition and that they had ample time to prepare their arguments.

Prominent opposition figures, such as Partap Singh Bajwa of the Congress, Sukhbir Singh Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal, and Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar, declined to attend the debate held at Punjab Agriculture University in Ludhiana. Mann, who had challenged leaders from various parties for the discussion, was left alone on the stage as opposition leaders decided to skip the event. Attendees, including farmers and teachers, were denied entry and detained when they protested.

Mann accused Congress leaders of supporting the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal through a white paper in the early 1980s, which he deemed a shameful act. He pointed out that while the Inter State River Water Disputes Act, 1956 is used nationwide to resolve water disputes, Punjab is the only state with a separate water distribution arrangement outlined in the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. According to Mann, this eflects the Union government’s historical discrimination against Punjab.

Mann also highlighted the 1976 decision by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to divide Ravi-Beas waters between Punjab and Haryana in a 50:50 ratio, which he said was against Punjab’s interests. He accused former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal of failing to halt the construction of SYL and even requesting additional funds for it.

Bajwa criticised Mann’s last-minute topic change for the debate and the unequal distribution of passes for attendees. He accused Mann of disregarding opposition parties and failing to address Punjab’s water concerns.

