Home Nation

Shinde bid to buy time, says he’s okay with Maratha quota

The all-party leaders’ meeting called over the Maratha quota stir on Tuesday passed a resolution in favour of reservation for the community.

Published: 02nd November 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The all-party leaders’ meeting called over the Maratha quota stir on Tuesday passed a resolution in favour of reservation for the community. Speaking to reporters after the all-party meet, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the state government is committed to granting reservation to Marathas but needs some time to study the matter and come up with a formula that will pass legal scrutiny.

Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis
address the media after all-party
meet; (right) protests in Solapur | pti

The meeting was attended by 32 leaders, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray was not invited. Shinde, who chaired the meeting, said the leaders discussed all issues pertaining to Maratha reservations and agreed to grant the quota.

However, “there are some issues that need to be addressed to give fool-proof reservations to the Maratha community”, Shinde said, pointing to the curative petitions filed in the Supreme Court. “Besides, the state government-appointed Justice Sandeep Shinde committee has been given two more months to study the data and documents of the Nizam era.

Most of the old records are in Urdu or Modi script, which will take time to be translated into Marathi. We do not want to do anything in a hurry that will be challenged in court. We want to give reservations that will not get struck down,” Shinde said. At the all-party meet, the leaders also expressed displeasure over the burning of houses, offices and damaging government and private properties by protesters. 

Leaders ask activist to end fast
The all-party meeting urged activist Manoj Jarange to call off his indefinite fast seeking a fast decision on Maratha reservation. However, the activist refused to relent asking why the government needs more time to provide reservation to the community

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maratha quota stir Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena (UBT) NCP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp