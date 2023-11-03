Drama as Moitra walks out of Lok Sabha panel meet

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There was high drama at a meeting of the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha on Thursday, as Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and her Opposition colleagues stormed out of it alleging she was being posed ‘filthy questions’.

However, panel chairman and BJP MP Vinod Sonkar refuted the claims and charged that Moitra boycotted the meeting to evade questioning and ‘misbehaved’ during the meeting. “Opposition members also made allegations in anger and boycotted to evade questions. Objectionable words used against the panel and me,” said Sonkar. It is learnt that the panel may soon call another meeting to adopt its report.

The committee is probing BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s allegations that Moitra accepted bribes for raising questions in Parliament on behalf of business tycoon Darshan Hiranandani. On October 26, the committee heard Dubey and SC lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai on their allegations against Moitra. The MPs who walked out of the meeting along with Moitra were Congress’s Uttam Kumar Reddy and V Vaithilingam, BSP’s Danish Ali, CPM’s P R Natarajan and JD(U)’s Giridhari Yadav.

Moitra then wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying that she was subjected to the proverbial Vastraharan (disrobing) by the committee chairman. “I repeatedly protested on record that while the Chairman was welcome to ask me any question relevant to the inquiry — namely on the login and on those allegations of gifts for which evidence, or rather complete lack of it, existed he could not ask me detailed personal questions making insinuations about my dignity as a woman,” she said. In his pushback, Dubey said the Opposition targeted the panel chairman as he belongs to a Scheduled Caste.

Seeks LS rules on sharing login access

Moitra requested the LS Secretariat to disclose the rules governing the sharing of login and password of the portal to merely type out questions. “Why were these rules never given to MPs and if they were, why is every single MP sharing this ID and login with numerous people?” she asked

