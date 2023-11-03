Home Nation

ED raids Ranchi jail on inputs of 'conspiracy' to influence witnesses, destroy evidence in land scam case 

The agency has arrested about 14-15 people in the case, including 2011-batch IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan who had earlier served as the director of the state social welfare department.

Published: 03rd November 2023 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches in the Birsa Munda Jail here following inputs that a "conspiracy" was being hatched there to influence witnesses and destroy evidence in an alleged land scam linked money laundering case in Jharkhand, official sources said.

A number of accused arrested by the federal probe agency are lodged in the prison under judicial custody.

Following inputs of a "conspiracy" being hatched by certain arrested local musclemen to influence witnesses, to harm ED officials and tamper or destroy evidence, a search has been launched by agency officials along with jail staff, the sources said.

The agency has arrested about 14-15 people in the case, including 2011-batch IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan who had earlier served as the director of the state social welfare department and the deputy commissioner of Ranchi.

The probe pertains to the ED alleging that a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by mafia was going on in Jharkhand.

READ MORE | Withdraw summon in land scam case or I will take action: CM Hemant Soren to ED

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement DirectorateBirsa Munda jail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp