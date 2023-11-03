Vasundhara Raje aides accommodated in BJP’s 3rd list of 58 candidates in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In the third list of candidates for Rajasthan on Thursday, the BJP announced 58 contenders, taking the total number of party candidates to 182. The party declared 41 candidates in the first list and 83 in the second.

A strong influence of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is discernible in the new list, as it was in the previous candidate roster declared on October 21. As many as 30 of the 58 candidates declared on Thursday are said to belong to the Raje camp, much against the first list that appeared to show a “diminished” role of the Raje faction. However, nominations of some prominent Raje supporters such as former state BJP chief Ashok Parnami and about a dozen other supporters have been cancelled. However, Raje was successful in getting the ticket for 13 of her loyalists.

Additionally, the ticket of Yunus Khan, a former cabinet minister, a Raje aide, and the only Muslim face of the party in the previous election, has been revoked for Tonk constituency. Out of 182 party candidates, the BJP has not selected a single Muslim leader. Khan, who contested from Tonk, was the sole Muslim candidate of the party in the 2018 polls. In a significant move, the saffron party has chosen Mahendra Singh Rathore as its candidate for the Sardarpura assembly seat, pitting him against CM, Ashok Gehlot.

Ajit Singh Mehta has been nominated for the Tonk seat, challenging the former Deputy CM of the state, Sachin Pilot. Interestingly, Jagat Singh, the son of former Congress stalwart Natwar Singh, has found a place in the current list and has been fielded from the Nadbai seat in Bharatpur.

Hindutva figure Bal Mukund Acharya is the party candidate for the Hawamahal seat in Jaipur. The party has also chosen Jai Ahuja as its candidate for the Ramgarh seat, succeeding Gyandev Ahuja, known for his controversial statements.

