Strong quake jolts Nepal, tremors felt in north India 

People in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) felt strong tremors and rushed out of their homes.

Published: 03rd November 2023 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted Nepal on Friday night with tremors reverberating through parts of north India, including Delhi NCR, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicentre of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km, the NCS said.

People in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) felt strong tremors and rushed out of their homes. Last month, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale struck the national capital. 

Social media users also reported feeling the quake in the northern cities of Lucknow and Patna.

This is the third time in a month that strong quakes have struck Nepal.

