US urges Hezbollah not to 'take advantage' of Gaza war

"The United States does not seek escalation or widening of the conflict that Hamas brought onto Israel," the US spokesperson said.

Published: 03rd November 2023 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

A supporter of the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah holds a portrait of its leader Hassan Nasrallah as people watch his televised speech | AFP

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States called on Friday for Hezbollah not to "take advantage" of the Israel-Hamas war after the Lebanese militants' leader said "all options" were open.

"We and our partners have been clear: Hezbollah and other actors, state or non-state  should not try to take advantage of the ongoing conflict," a spokesperson from the National Security Council said.

In his first speech since war broke out last month between Hamas militants and Isral, the head of Hezbollah, the powerful Iranian-backed Shiite movement, said the United States was "entirely responsible" for the ongoing Gaza conflict, and could prevent a regional conflagration by preventing its ally Israel's attacks.

Asked for a response, the National Security Council spokesperson said: "We will not engage in a war of words."

"The United States does not seek escalation or widening of the conflict that Hamas brought onto Israel," the spokesperson said.

"This has the potential of becoming a bloodier war between Israel and Lebanon than 2006. The United States does not want to see this conflict expand into Lebanon.

"The likely devastation for Lebanon and its people would be unimaginable and is avoidable."

