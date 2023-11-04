Madhya Pradesh: Next-gen shifting family loyalty towards parties

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Rebel sons and grandsons of old BJP and Congress families have taken up the gauntlet of bidding adieu to their families’ decades-old loyalty to the two main political players in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. In southwestern Burhanpur district, young Harshvardhan Singh Chauhan, son of six-time former MP and ex-state BJP chief late Nandkumar Singh Chauhan, is contesting as an independent, after failing to get a BJP ticket.

He is taking on former MLA and ex-minister Archana Chitnis (the ruling BJP candidate) and sitting independent MLA Surendra Singh ‘Shera Bhaiya,’ besides the rebel Congress candidate Nafis Mansa Khan as AIMIM candidate.

Harshvardhan recently ended his family’s decades-long association with the BJP, by resigning from the ruling party on Thursday, along with some other powerful local leaders loyal to his father, who died of COVID-19 infection complications in 2021.

In the adjoining western MP’s Dewas district’s Khategaon seat, Deepak Joshi, the former MP minister son of ex-CM and BJP stalwart late Kailash Joshi has been fielded by the Congress. This is despite a large section of the opposition party’s local leadership being averse to Joshi’s candidature against second-time BJP MLA Ashish Govind Sharma from the Brahmin-dominated seat.

In the Gwalior-Chambal region’s Mungaoli seat Yadvendra Singh Yadav (son of former BJP MLA late Rao Deshraj Singh Yadav, is in the fray as Congress candidate against the sitting BJP MLA and Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist MP minister Brijendra Singh Yadav.

In Gwalior district’s Gwalior-East seat, the sitting MLA and the Congress candidate Satish Sikarwar (whose wife is Gwalior mayor) hails from a BJP family. Satish’s father Gajraj Singh Sikarwar was twice BJP MLA from Sumawali seat of Morena district, while his brother Satyapal Singh Sikarwar won the same seat for the BJP in 2013 polls. Satish too had contested his first Vidhan Sabha polls as BJP candidate from Gwalior-East in 2018, but lost to Congress Munnalal.

