Modi, Sunak reaffirm commitment to conclude India-UK FTA soon

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday congratulating him for completing one year in office. The two leaders also reiterated their commitment to conclude the India-UK Free Trade Agreement soon.

After the 14th round of the India-UK FTA talks, there is optimism that the agreement will be sealed soon. India had concerns over the social security issue which has been raised. The deadline for the conclusion of these talks has been pushed from Diwali last year, as was announced by the then PM Boris Johnson.

"The two leaders welcomed the progress being made for an early conclusion of a mutually benefitial Free Trade Agreement," said a source.

Meanwhile, the two leaders also expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis that has engulfed West Asia amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"We discussed need to strengthen bilateral relations and exchanged views on the situation in West Asia. We agree that there is no place for terror and violence. Death of civilians is a serious concern. Need to work towards regional peace, security, stability and continued humanitarian assistance," said PM Modi as the two leaders expressed concern over the West Asia conflict.

"The two leaders reiterated that Hamas did not represent the Palestinian people and reflected on the need to deescalate tensions in the wider region. The PM also underscored the importance of protecting innocent civilians in Gaza and ensuring aid was able to flow into the country," said a spokesperson of the British High Commission.

PM Modi and PM Sunak also reiterated their commitment to continue to strengthen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership including in the areas of trade, investment, emerging technology, defence security and health.

PM Modi also congratulated PM Sunak for completing one year in office and exchanged wishes for Deepavali.

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing cricket World Cup being held in India. PM Sunak congratulated PM Modi on the strong performance of the Indian team and said he hoped England would have more luck during their Test series in India in January.

