Home Nation

Panchkula-based company gives cars to employees as Diwali gift

Mits Healthcare Private Ltd gifted 12 cars to its employees and plans to give similar rewards to 38 others for their "hard work and loyalty"

Published: 04th November 2023 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Photo for illustration only

Photo for illustration only

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A pharmaceutical company in Haryana's Panchkula said it has gifted 12 cars to its employees and plans to give similar rewards to 38 others for their "hard work and loyalty" during this Diwali.

In a statement, Mits Healthcare Private Limited said it has given cars to its employees as a Diwali gift.

The company's director M K Bhatia, who referred to his employees as  "celebrities", presented the cars to 12 "star performers".

ALSO READ | Padma Shri awardee donates helicopter his family decided to gift him for medical emergencies in Surat

The company also plans to give cars to 38 more employees in the near future, it said.

Bhatia attributed the success of his company to the hard work, dedication, and loyalty of his employees.

The company manufactures general range, critical care, orthopedics, gynaecology, dermatology, cosmeceuticals and cardio diabetic pharma products.

The most high-profile of such a gesture was carried out by Savji Dholakia, a billionaire diamond merchant from Surat, five years ago.

For Diwali 2018, he distributed a whopping 600 cars to the staff of his company, Hare Krishna Exports.

ALSO READ | Rs 1 crore Benz SUVs for silver-jubilee employees! Model employer Savji Dholakia strikes again

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diwali Gift

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp