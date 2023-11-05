Centre blocks Mahadev app, 21 other illegal betting platforms on ED request

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting platforms, including Mahadev app and Reddyannaprestopro, on request of Enforcement Directorate, an official statement said on Sunday.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged the Chhattisgarh government did not send any request to block these platforms despite having powers to do so.

"Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting apps & websites, including Mahadev Book and Reddyannaprestopro," the statement said.

The action follows investigations conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids on Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh, revealing the app's unlawful operations, it added.

"Chhattisgarh Government had all the power to recommend shutting down of website/app under Sec 69A IT Act. However, they did not do so and no such request is made by the State Government while they have been investigating it for last 1.5 years. In fact, the first and only request has been received from ED and it has been acted upon. Nothing prevented Chhattisgarh Government from making similar requests," Chandrasekhar said.

Accused Bhim Singh Yadav, working as a constable in the Chhattisgarh police force, and one Asim Das are currently in custody, having been arrested for violating Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the statement said.

