New Delhi among world's most polluted cities, India figures eighth among countries with worst air quality in 2022

Published: 05th November 2023 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Students wearing masks cross a road amid hazy weather conditions in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

New Delhi again topped a real-time list of the world's most polluted cities compiled by Swiss group IQAir, which put the Indian capital's AQI at 640 in the "hazardous" category on Friday, followed by 335 in the Pakistani city of Lahore, according to the Reuters.

India figured no.8 among the list of countries with the worst air quality in 2022, according to Swiss group IQAir.

Regional officials said a seasonal combination of lower temperatures, a lack of wind and crop stubble burning in neighbouring farm states had caused a spike in air pollutants, Reuters said.

Many of New Delhi's 20 million residents complained of irritation in the eyes and itchy throats with the air turning a dense grey as the AQI hovered around 480 in some monitoring stations.

An AQI of 0-50 is considered good while anything between 400-500 affects healthy people and is a danger to those with existing diseases, Reuters added.

The news agency quoting officials said that they saw no immediate improvement in the air quality.

The NDTV citing Swiss group IQAir data reported that New Delhi again topped the real-time list with an AQI of 483 at 7.30 am today, followed by Lahore at 371. Kolkata and Mumbai were also among the 5 worst-hit cities by air pollution with an AQI of 206 and 162 respectively.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that all primary schools in the national capital will remain shut till November 10 given rising pollution levels in the city, Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced on Sunday.

For classes 6 to 12, schools have the option of teaching online.

"As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till November 10. For Grades 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes," Atishi said on X.

