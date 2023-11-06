Kalamassery blasts: 61-year-old woman under treatment dies; toll climbs to four

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The toll in the Kalamassery blasts rose to four on Monday. A 61-year-old woman who was in ventilator support after suffering severe burns in the blasts passed away.

The deceased Molly Joy, a native of Aluva, had 80% burn injuries after the blast on October 29 at the Zamra Convention Centre, Kalamassery. She breathed her last by 5 in the morning.

Molly was undergoing treatment at the Rajagiri Hospital and was later shifted to the Medical Centre following the family's request.

According to the hospital authorities, the body of the deceased will be handed over to family members later on Monday after post-mortem.

Twenty more victims of the blasts are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Sources said the condition of one patient is critical, while 11 are in the ICU.

Multiple blasts took place at the Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre at Kalamassery, where the followers of the minority Christian group, Jehovah's Witnesses had gathered for the final day of a three-day-long prayer meeting on October 29.

