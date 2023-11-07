Linking me to Mahadev App a ploy: Bhupesh Baghel

By Express News Service

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel appeared to take the Enforcement Directorate head-on over searches and raids tied to the CM in the Mahadev betting app ‘scam’. Baghel says these are a “ploy carried out at the behest of political masters” ahead of the Assembly polls. The ED is also investigating alleged scams in coal levy transport, liquor and the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds in the state. In an interview with Ejaz Kaiser, Baghel says he and the Congress are targeted by the Central probe agency to guard the vested political interest. Excerpts:

Will the ED probe harm the prospects of Congress in Chhattisgarh polls since you are named by the ED?

Not at all. People are well aware of how the probe by the Central agencies is being done intentionally in non-BJP-ruled states. I have always been saying that BJP is fighting the elections with the support of the Central agencies and the ED has begun showing its true colour. Stories are being planted against me. More such tales and narratives will continue till Nov 17 (second phase of polling). People can wait for more of these episodes.

ED’s ongoing probes into various other scams might bring in trouble for you and the party?

People increasingly believe that such actions of the agencies are the offshoots of a political ploy against me and the popular Congress government in Chhattisgarh. Years ago, such raids meant something really big, but nowadays there are concerns over the prevailing malicious intent behind such actions. Such attempts to defame our party’s image will not work as farmers, women, youths, labourers, business class and others know well who stood with them in crises, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mahadev betting app is banned by the Centre after the ED named you…

It was banned only after I asked how no initiative was taken to block it for months while the probe continued. Let me tell you, it’s eye-wash and the app has not been totally banned.

But the ED’s observations might have some resonance with the people…

The people realize their future can be safeguarded under the Congress regime. It’s a known fact the BJP’s USP is to hatch conspiracies against their opponents, and promote hatred and violence.

Is the caste census trump card for the Congress as Home Minister Amit Shah has linked it with vote-bank politics?

Why are they (BJP) then scared to go ahead? Our intention remains clear. Such survey reports are the need of the society and the country. Various castes — ST, SC, OBCs, upper class, the minorities who are lagging behind -- will get their share in government schemes or programmes only after their economic, educational, social, and political status is known. And why shouldn’t there be a political push to issue on caste census to ensure fair play for all?

In Chhattisgarh elections, is the sentiment on polarisation gathering steam?

The voters will not allow any party to reap the benefits out of divisive politics. A tendency leading to hostility between the people based on caste or religion is not liked. The efforts of the BJP will not succeed.

Didn’t your government also pursue a Hindutva approach?

Who is actually a Hindu — the one who shows compassion, believes in harmony, love, tolerance and social harmony, or those for whom Hindutva means aggression, violence and hatred?

How about your ambitious ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’ plan, renovation of Mata Kaushalya (mother of Lord Ram) temple, and the international Ramayana festival?

We are not in competition with anyone on Lord Ram as he is deeply embedded in our age-old culture. There are so many cultural diversities of different faiths and their traditions, but instead, the BJP maligned the image of the state referring to only Maoists. Congress opened the doors of Chhattisgarh for all to visit and see the spirit and richness of the state’s traditions and customs.

Congress is fighting polls under your leadership. Are you the CM face for this election?

The party is fighting the elections under my leadership but it remains the prerogative of the high command to decide the next CM.

The BJP says the fight against Maoists is in the final stage, taking credit for its decline…

The BJP ruled for 15 years in Chhattisgarh. For four years, there was a double-engine government (from 2014 till 2018) and still, it couldn’t control the Maoist menace. If the battle against left-wing extremism is in the final stage of victory, it is because the state later played a vital role in getting rid of Maoists.

BJP is concerned over the “targeted killing” of their leaders by Maoists, alleging a political conspiracy…

We lost our frontline leaders in the Maoist attack at Bastar in May 2013, when the state was under the BJP rule. Now the Centre is not allowing further investigation into it. BJP is playing politics over Maoists too.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel appeared to take the Enforcement Directorate head-on over searches and raids tied to the CM in the Mahadev betting app ‘scam’. Baghel says these are a “ploy carried out at the behest of political masters” ahead of the Assembly polls. The ED is also investigating alleged scams in coal levy transport, liquor and the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds in the state. In an interview with Ejaz Kaiser, Baghel says he and the Congress are targeted by the Central probe agency to guard the vested political interest. Excerpts: Will the ED probe harm the prospects of Congress in Chhattisgarh polls since you are named by the ED? Not at all. People are well aware of how the probe by the Central agencies is being done intentionally in non-BJP-ruled states. I have always been saying that BJP is fighting the elections with the support of the Central agencies and the ED has begun showing its true colour. Stories are being planted against me. More such tales and narratives will continue till Nov 17 (second phase of polling). People can wait for more of these episodes. ED’s ongoing probes into various other scams might bring in trouble for you and the party? People increasingly believe that such actions of the agencies are the offshoots of a political ploy against me and the popular Congress government in Chhattisgarh. Years ago, such raids meant something really big, but nowadays there are concerns over the prevailing malicious intent behind such actions. Such attempts to defame our party’s image will not work as farmers, women, youths, labourers, business class and others know well who stood with them in crises, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mahadev betting app is banned by the Centre after the ED named you… It was banned only after I asked how no initiative was taken to block it for months while the probe continued. Let me tell you, it’s eye-wash and the app has not been totally banned. But the ED’s observations might have some resonance with the people… The people realize their future can be safeguarded under the Congress regime. It’s a known fact the BJP’s USP is to hatch conspiracies against their opponents, and promote hatred and violence. Is the caste census trump card for the Congress as Home Minister Amit Shah has linked it with vote-bank politics? Why are they (BJP) then scared to go ahead? Our intention remains clear. Such survey reports are the need of the society and the country. Various castes — ST, SC, OBCs, upper class, the minorities who are lagging behind -- will get their share in government schemes or programmes only after their economic, educational, social, and political status is known. And why shouldn’t there be a political push to issue on caste census to ensure fair play for all? In Chhattisgarh elections, is the sentiment on polarisation gathering steam? The voters will not allow any party to reap the benefits out of divisive politics. A tendency leading to hostility between the people based on caste or religion is not liked. The efforts of the BJP will not succeed. Didn’t your government also pursue a Hindutva approach? Who is actually a Hindu — the one who shows compassion, believes in harmony, love, tolerance and social harmony, or those for whom Hindutva means aggression, violence and hatred? How about your ambitious ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’ plan, renovation of Mata Kaushalya (mother of Lord Ram) temple, and the international Ramayana festival? We are not in competition with anyone on Lord Ram as he is deeply embedded in our age-old culture. There are so many cultural diversities of different faiths and their traditions, but instead, the BJP maligned the image of the state referring to only Maoists. Congress opened the doors of Chhattisgarh for all to visit and see the spirit and richness of the state’s traditions and customs. Congress is fighting polls under your leadership. Are you the CM face for this election? The party is fighting the elections under my leadership but it remains the prerogative of the high command to decide the next CM. The BJP says the fight against Maoists is in the final stage, taking credit for its decline… The BJP ruled for 15 years in Chhattisgarh. For four years, there was a double-engine government (from 2014 till 2018) and still, it couldn’t control the Maoist menace. If the battle against left-wing extremism is in the final stage of victory, it is because the state later played a vital role in getting rid of Maoists. BJP is concerned over the “targeted killing” of their leaders by Maoists, alleging a political conspiracy… We lost our frontline leaders in the Maoist attack at Bastar in May 2013, when the state was under the BJP rule. Now the Centre is not allowing further investigation into it. BJP is playing politics over Maoists too. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp