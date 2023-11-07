Manipur shadow over Mizoram Assembly polls

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Mizoram will go to Assembly elections on Tuesday against the backdrop of ethnic violence in adjoining Manipur. Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress are contesting all 40 seats, followed by BJP fielding candidates in 23 seats, Aam Aadmi Party in four besides 27 Independent candidates. According to political analysts, a triangular contest is expected among MNF, ZPM and Congress while MNF’s biggest advantage will be divided Opposition.

During the campaigning, MNF was cornered by the Opposition over issues related to development, jobs

and “failure” to fulfill electoral promises. ZPM’s rise in urban Mizoram was another MNF’s major challenges but the Manipur crisis, which is an emotive issue for the Zo tribals, emerged as the party’s lifeline.

Mizos, Kukis, Zomis, Hmars, Chins (Myanmar) and Kuki-Chins (Bangladesh) are ethnic cousins, belonging to the Zo community. So, when over 12,000 displaced Kukis from Manipur fled to Mizoram, the state government sheltered them, a gesture that is expected to put MNF in good stead in the polls.

MNF played the Zo card again when the state government refused to collect the biometric and biographic data of over 35,000 refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh despite a directive from the Centre. However, his government faced criticism for alleged shoddy implementation of the flagship Socio-Economic Development Programme that kept MNF afloat in 2018. It had promised Rs 3 lakh to the beneficiaries for agriculture and allied services but ended up giving Rs 50,000. The ZPM, which emerged in the last election with eight seats and the second highest after MNF’s 26, is hoping to upset the latter’s applecart by championing the cause of regionalism.

While the ZPM has grown significantly in urban Mizoram as evident from its victory in all 11 seats in the Lunglei civic body elections in March, it lacks strong party organisations in rural Mizoram. Its image took a beating after a message went to Mizos that it has entered into a tacit understanding with the BJP which carries the “anti-Christian” tag in the state.

The focus of the BJP has been on seven seats in the four districts of Lawngtlai, Siaha, Lunglei and Mamit. Minority Lai, Mara, Chakma and Bru communities have sizeable populations in these seats. The Congress is optimistic that people would reject both MNF and ZPM for aligning with BJP. MNF and BJP are partners in NDA and non-Congress North East Democratic Alliance but their ties strained after the Manipur violence.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUWAHATI: Mizoram will go to Assembly elections on Tuesday against the backdrop of ethnic violence in adjoining Manipur. Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress are contesting all 40 seats, followed by BJP fielding candidates in 23 seats, Aam Aadmi Party in four besides 27 Independent candidates. According to political analysts, a triangular contest is expected among MNF, ZPM and Congress while MNF’s biggest advantage will be divided Opposition. During the campaigning, MNF was cornered by the Opposition over issues related to development, jobs googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); and “failure” to fulfill electoral promises. ZPM’s rise in urban Mizoram was another MNF’s major challenges but the Manipur crisis, which is an emotive issue for the Zo tribals, emerged as the party’s lifeline. Mizos, Kukis, Zomis, Hmars, Chins (Myanmar) and Kuki-Chins (Bangladesh) are ethnic cousins, belonging to the Zo community. So, when over 12,000 displaced Kukis from Manipur fled to Mizoram, the state government sheltered them, a gesture that is expected to put MNF in good stead in the polls. MNF played the Zo card again when the state government refused to collect the biometric and biographic data of over 35,000 refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh despite a directive from the Centre. However, his government faced criticism for alleged shoddy implementation of the flagship Socio-Economic Development Programme that kept MNF afloat in 2018. It had promised Rs 3 lakh to the beneficiaries for agriculture and allied services but ended up giving Rs 50,000. The ZPM, which emerged in the last election with eight seats and the second highest after MNF’s 26, is hoping to upset the latter’s applecart by championing the cause of regionalism. While the ZPM has grown significantly in urban Mizoram as evident from its victory in all 11 seats in the Lunglei civic body elections in March, it lacks strong party organisations in rural Mizoram. Its image took a beating after a message went to Mizos that it has entered into a tacit understanding with the BJP which carries the “anti-Christian” tag in the state. The focus of the BJP has been on seven seats in the four districts of Lawngtlai, Siaha, Lunglei and Mamit. Minority Lai, Mara, Chakma and Bru communities have sizeable populations in these seats. The Congress is optimistic that people would reject both MNF and ZPM for aligning with BJP. MNF and BJP are partners in NDA and non-Congress North East Democratic Alliance but their ties strained after the Manipur violence. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp