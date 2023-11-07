Mobile internet suspended in parts of J-K's Pulwama district due to 'security reasons'

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Mobile internet has been suspended in parts of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir for security reasons, officials said on Tuesday.

Directions to the Telecom Service Providers to suspend mobile data services in Wampora and Hunipora areas of the south Kashmir district were issued by Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir Zone, the officials said.

The ADGP's order mentions the possibility of mobile data services being misused by anti-national elements, which may cause deterioration in public order, the officials added.

The Telecom Service Providers were directed to suspend mobile data within a three km radius of these areas from 7 pm on November 5 till 7 pm on November 8, the officials said.

This is a developing story

