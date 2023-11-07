Ahead of general elections, PM to meet with 'Modi Mitras' from minorities next month

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the 2024 general election, over 10,000 representatives belonging to various minority communities will get a chance to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi next month.

These so-called 'Modi Mitras' are not primary members of the party, but will be chosen by the party's Minority Morcha (Minority Front) from among those who have been "impressed" by various welfare schemes launched by Modi.

The morcha claims to have identified and mobilized around 2.5 lakh 'Modi Mitras' so far. They hail from states including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

During the meeting, the delegates will be given a chance for a "wider interaction" with the prime minister on various welfare schemes launched for minorities in the last nine years.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Jamal Siddiqui, national president of BJP Minority Morcha, confirmed that around 10,000 'Modi Mitras' belonging to various minority communities will meet Narendra Modi.

"As soon as the date is finalized, all preparations for holding the first of its kind meeting will start," he said.

"At this meeting, the participants will share their suggestions and grievances and will ideate with the PM on all-round development of the poor in minority communities," he said.

