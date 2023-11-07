SC directs four states to immediately stop crop residue burning over alarming air pollution

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday called for immediate action against the stubble-burning practice of farmers in Delhi's neighbouring states, observing it as one of the "substantial contributors" causing severe air pollution in the national capital during the winter season.

A division bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia said the crop burning must be stopped while asking the governments of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to implement directions in this regard.

“We want it to be stopped... We don't know how you do it, it’s your job. But it must be stopped. Something has to be done immediately,” a division bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia said while directing governments of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to implement the order.

The top court also observed that stubble burning may not be the sole cause of air pollution but it is still a major factor causing the deterioration of air quality.

The bench also remarked that Delhi can't be made to go through this year after year. "There cannot be a political battle every time," the bench told the counsel representing the Punjab government. The court also directed the Delhi government to ensure that municipal solid waste is not burnt in the city and to repair the two smog towers, which are not functioning currently.

It also asked the Aam Aadmi Party-led government to make sure that only the Delhi-registered taxis are plying in the city as many taxis from other states carrying only one passenger are shuttling in the NCR region.



Further, the bench asked the states concerned to convene a meeting to ensure that stubble burning is stopped "forthwith." The states were also directed to make chief secretaries and director general of police of the concerned states proceed with the necessary steps on the issue.

The top court has posted the matter for further hearing on Friday.

In the previous hearing, emphasising the steps taken to reduce pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) submitted that there is a reduction of 40 per cent in air pollution compared to the past two or three years, saying crop burning is a major contributing factor behind the pollution.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, the Amicus Curiae, who is assisting the court in the matter had also informed the bench about the problem of air pollution as Diwali is approaching and also about crop residue burning

Pollution levels in Delhi were recorded in the "very poor" category on Tuesday morning after five consecutive days of severe air quality.

The concentration of PM2.5 - fine particulate matter capable of penetrating deep into the respiratory system and triggering health problems - exceeded the government-prescribed safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre by seven to eight times in the capital.

It was 30 to 40 times the healthy limit of 15 micrograms per cubic metre set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Several cities in neighbouring Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have also reported hazardous air quality. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 338, Gurugram 364, Noida 348, Greater Noida 439 and Faridabad 382.

