9 injured in Manipur firing, including two cops amid kidnapping allegations

Image used for representation. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: At least nine people were injured during a firing incident in Manipur on Tuesday.

The injured, including two policemen and a woman, were admitted to two hospitals in Imphal.

The incident occurred at Kangchup on the border of Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts in the morning hours. 

The Kuki group Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) said the firing followed the alleged abduction of four Kuki-Zo tribals, including two women, by a Meitei group earlier in the day.

In a statement, the ITLF alleged the persons were abducted from near Kangchup Chingkhong village in Kangpokpi district.

“On hearing the news, angry tribal volunteers at the frontline fired at the Meitei side, resulting in a firefight. There are reports of several injuries among the Meitei community,” the statement said.

The ITLF said five tribal civilians were travelling towards L Phaijang village when they were accosted by gunmen. In the ensuing scuffle, the ITLF said, one Manglun Haokip (65) from Bolkot village was injured and fell unconscious.

“Thinking him to be dead, he was left behind. CRPF personnel later found him and transported him to Leimakhong. Due to the severity of his injuries, he has been airlifted to a neighbouring state,” the tribal organisation said.

It alleged two women and two men were taken captives by the Meitei group.

“We fear they may have been killed or are being tortured. We fervently request central security forces to immediately launch an operation to rescue them,” the ITLF said.

