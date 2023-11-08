Home Nation

'Cash-for-query' row: BJP MP Dubey claims Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra

In an apparent reference to the development, Moitra said the CBI should first file an FIR to probe the alleged coal scam by the Adani Group.

FILE - A collage of TMC lawmaker Mahua Moitra (R) and her BJP counterpart Nishikant Dubey (L), used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday said the Lokpal has ordered a CBI probe against TMC MP Mahua Moitra on his complaint of alleged corruption by her.

This comes days after the BJP MP accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. He had claimed that it was Hiranandani who used her login to file questions from different places, mostly Dubai.

Moitra has admitted that he used her login details but has rejected any pecuniary considerations, asserting that most MPs share their login credentials with others.

The matter is being looked into by the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha. Moitra has denied the charge of receiving any pecuniary benefit.

In a post on X, Dubey wrote, "On my complaint, Lokpal today ordered a CBI inquiry against accused Mahua Moitra for indulging in corruption at the cost of national security."

However, there was no official word from the Lokpal.

Moitra posted on X, "For the media calling me- my answer: 1. CBI needs to first file FIR on Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam. 2. National security issue is how dodgy FPI-owned (inc Chinese & UAE ) Adani firms buying Indian ports & airports with the Home Minister office's clearance. Then CBI welcome to come, count my shoes."

Dubey had on October 21 filed a complaint with the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal against Moitra, accusing her of taking bribes to raise questions in Parliament. Dubey had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains.

