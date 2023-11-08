Congress may move EC, says PM has violated model code

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress may approach the Election Commission (EC) alleging violation of model code of conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to extend the free ration scheme for next five years – during an election campaign in Chhattisgarh.

The party may move the poll panel soon, said sources. During a campaign last week, Modi announced the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme, which was to end on December 31. Now, it will continue till December 2028.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the PM announced the extension of the scheme before getting the approval of the Union Cabinet. “A desperate Prime Minister announced a five-year extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana in the midst of the Chhattisgarh election campaign. This is a blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Will the EC take note and act?”

“Now, it turns out that the Union Cabinet has not yet approved the extension. Actually, it is not surprising since this is how Modi functions. The Cabinet is a non-entity. First his announcement, then Cabinet approval. Recall, November 8 2016?” Ramesh said.

Reminding the PM that the National Food Security Act (NFSA) was passed by Parliament in 2013 during the UPA government, Ramesh pointed out that the PMGKY is nothing but the NFSA) that already covered 80 crore Indians. “In any case, the PMGKAY is itself a rebranded and repackaged National Food Security Act, 2013 that as CM Modi had aggressively opposed,” he said.

