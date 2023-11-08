Home Nation

Nine injured as fresh violence rocks Manipur

The ITLF reported that the firing incident was in response to the alleged abduction of four Kuki-Zo tribals, including two women, by a Meitei group earlier that day.

GUWAHATII:  In a fresh bout of violence in strife-torn Manipur, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) allegedly fired upon a Meitei group on Tuesday, leaving at least nine people injured. Among the injured were two policemen and a woman, all of whom were subsequently admitted to two hospitals in Imphal. The incident took place in Kangchup, located on the border of Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts.

Enraged tribal volunteers on the frontlines engaged in a firefight with the Meitei group, resulting in several injuries among the Meitei community, the ITLF’s statement read.

