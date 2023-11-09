IIT-BHU sexual assault: Police add gang rape section of IPC in FIR after victim's fresh statement

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Eight days after the shocking incident of sexual assault of a BTech student who was also disrobed on the IIT-BHU campus by three unidentified motorcycle borne miscreants, Varanasi police added the IPC section for gang rape in the FIR against the culprits following the victim’s fresh statement in front of a magistrate under Section 161 and 164 of CrPC on Thursday.

According to the police authorities, Section 376 (D) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to gang rape was added to the FIR. The victim was also medically examined.

Initially, on the basis of the complaint of the victim at Lanka police station at 7:21am on November 2, an FIR was registered against three unidentified perpetrators under Section 354 B (use of criminal force with intent to disrobe a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and 66E of IT Act. However, Varanasi police sources claimed that based on the statement of the victim, besides IPC section 376-D (gangrape), Section 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), and 509 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) were also added to the FIR.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to make headway in the case as all the three perpetrators remain elusive eight days after the incident.

The victim had alleged that three unidentified men, who came on a motorcycle, forcibly kissed her and recorded a video of her after stripping her at gun point. While the incident had taken place past midnight on November 1, thousands of students had gathered in protest at the institute director’s office demanding better security on campus the next day.

The student, in her complaint lodged with police on November 2, had stated: “I am a resident of a hostel at IIT-BHU. On November 2, around 1.30 am, I left my hostel for a walk. I met a male friend… We were walking together when… a motorcycle with three men approached us from behind. They parked their motorcycle there and separated my friend and me”.

“They shut my mouth tightly and took me to a corner, kissed me forcibly, took off my clothes and recorded photos and videos. When I shouted for help, they threatened to kill me. They let me go after 10-15 minutes. When I ran towards my hostel, I heard the sound of the motorcycle. Then, I hid at the residence of a professor, who took me to the security officials,” she had said.

