Bihar Assembly clears bill to hike reservation quota from 50% to 65%

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a Bill to hike reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) in government jobs and educational institutions from 50 per cent to 65. The legislation, named the Bihar Reservation Amendment Bill, will be sent to governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for approval.

The amendments to the existing reservation quota were passed amid an uproar in the assembly by the opposition over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s statement on women’s education and population control. It evoked nationwide condemnation, which made Nitish apologise later.

Bihar government last month released the report of the caste census it had conducted in the state, which claimed the population of reserved category is over 84 per cent. The report is the first of its kind since 1931, when the last caste census was conducted and released. Currently, the reservation for EBCs is 18 per cent, 12 for OBCs, 16 for SCs and one for STs.

According to the Bill, people fromOBCs and EBCs will now be entitled to get 18 and 25 per cent, respectively. This will bring significant changes in reservations for OBCs and EBCs, who used to get 30 per cent combined. After the governor’s nod, they will be entitled to 43 per cent (combined) in state government jobs and higher education.

Similarly, reservation for SCs has been proposed at 20 per cent from 16 earlier, while doubling the reservation for STs from one to two per cent. However, the three per cent reservation for women from Backward Classes has been scrapped. The Bill also excludes 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections. While addressing the House, the Bihar Chief Minister said the total quota will now be 75 per cent in state jobs and education. “Only 25 per cent of seats will remain free,” he stated.

“The survey has provided us with comprehensive data. We will use it to introduce more measures to uplift the socially, educationally and economically backward sections of society. I will be glad if the Centre, too, agrees to a caste census and hike reservations across the country,” Kumar added. On Tuesday, the government tabled the caste-based survey report, which evoked sharp reactions from Opposition BJP.

A couple of hours later, the Chief Minister proposed an amendment to the reservation quota at a meeting of the cabinet, which was approved. Speaking in the assembly, Nitish raised the demand for special status for Bihar to advance the state’s development. As BJP members supported the Bill, the Chief Minister said, “Now you people should plead before the Central government to accord special status for Bihar.”

Legislation to bring significant changes

According to the Bill, people from OBCs and EBCs will be entitled to get 18 and 25 per cent, respectively. This will bring significant changes in reservations for OBCs and EBCs, who used to get 30 per cent combined. Similarly, reservation for SCs has been proposed at 20 per cent from 16 of earlier, while doubling the ST reservation from 1 to 2 per cent. Currently, the EBCs had 18 per cent, OBCs 12, SCs 16 and STs 1.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PATNA: Bihar assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a Bill to hike reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) in government jobs and educational institutions from 50 per cent to 65. The legislation, named the Bihar Reservation Amendment Bill, will be sent to governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for approval. The amendments to the existing reservation quota were passed amid an uproar in the assembly by the opposition over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s statement on women’s education and population control. It evoked nationwide condemnation, which made Nitish apologise later. Bihar government last month released the report of the caste census it had conducted in the state, which claimed the population of reserved category is over 84 per cent. The report is the first of its kind since 1931, when the last caste census was conducted and released. Currently, the reservation for EBCs is 18 per cent, 12 for OBCs, 16 for SCs and one for STs.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the Bill, people fromOBCs and EBCs will now be entitled to get 18 and 25 per cent, respectively. This will bring significant changes in reservations for OBCs and EBCs, who used to get 30 per cent combined. After the governor’s nod, they will be entitled to 43 per cent (combined) in state government jobs and higher education. Similarly, reservation for SCs has been proposed at 20 per cent from 16 earlier, while doubling the reservation for STs from one to two per cent. However, the three per cent reservation for women from Backward Classes has been scrapped. The Bill also excludes 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections. While addressing the House, the Bihar Chief Minister said the total quota will now be 75 per cent in state jobs and education. “Only 25 per cent of seats will remain free,” he stated. “The survey has provided us with comprehensive data. We will use it to introduce more measures to uplift the socially, educationally and economically backward sections of society. I will be glad if the Centre, too, agrees to a caste census and hike reservations across the country,” Kumar added. On Tuesday, the government tabled the caste-based survey report, which evoked sharp reactions from Opposition BJP. A couple of hours later, the Chief Minister proposed an amendment to the reservation quota at a meeting of the cabinet, which was approved. Speaking in the assembly, Nitish raised the demand for special status for Bihar to advance the state’s development. As BJP members supported the Bill, the Chief Minister said, “Now you people should plead before the Central government to accord special status for Bihar.” Legislation to bring significant changes According to the Bill, people from OBCs and EBCs will be entitled to get 18 and 25 per cent, respectively. This will bring significant changes in reservations for OBCs and EBCs, who used to get 30 per cent combined. Similarly, reservation for SCs has been proposed at 20 per cent from 16 of earlier, while doubling the ST reservation from 1 to 2 per cent. Currently, the EBCs had 18 per cent, OBCs 12, SCs 16 and STs 1. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp