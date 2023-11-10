First casualty of Indian soldier in Pak shelling after 2021 truce

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A BSF jawan was killed after Pakistani troops violated ceasefire and fired at BSF outposts along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Thursday. Head constable Lal Fam Kima sustained splinter injures and was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Kima is the first Indian soldier to be killed by Pakistan shelling since the ceasefire came into effect in 2021. Kima, 50, hails from Aizwal in Mizoram. He is survived by his wife and three children.

DG BSF Nitin Agarwal said the border guards gave a befitting response to ceasefire violation and there are reports of heavy damage on the other side. Pakistan has been escalating ceasefire violations, he told reporters. Pakistan has violated the ceasefire at least two-three times now, he added.

The firing has shattered peace and calm along the frontiers and caused panic among the border residents. “We are now scared of going to our fields near the border. It is paddy harvesting time. We fear that the Pakistani troops can target us if we go near our fields at the border.

We will wait for a few days to assess the situation before going to our fields,” said a border resident. They said the Pakistani firing has taken place when the harvest season was about to begin. Earlier on October 26, a BSF jawan and a woman were injured in Pakistani shelling in Arnia and R S Pura sectors.

