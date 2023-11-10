Indo-Nepal border forces decide to tighten security

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a step to bolster security efforts along the borders, India and Nepal on Thursday agreed to strengthen coordination and collaboration between Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Nepal’s Armed Police Force (APF).

“The two sides emphasized curbing trans-border crimes, smuggling of arms and ammunition as well as combating human trafficking across the open and unfenced border,” said the SSB public relations officer.

The decision was taken during the 7th annual coordination meeting between SSB director general Rashmi Shukla and APF inspector general Raju Aryal, which concluded here. Deliberations during the meeting focused on the security scenario along the border.

The Indian delegation, led by Shukla, included officials from SSB and ministries of home affairs and external affairs. The Nepalese delegation, led by Aryal, included representatives from APF, Nepal Police, the National Investigation Department, and the Embassy of Nepal in Delhi.

The help desks established by both APF and SSB at major transit points along the border will remain operational to facilitate the movement of citizens from both nations, particularly during festive seasons, said the public relations officer. There was consensus on expanding the exchange programmes and exposure visits between both the forces as part of mutual capacity-building efforts, he added.

Calling the meeting good, Nihar Nayak, a research fellow at India’s premier think tank Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, said the forces need to do more. “These meetings are good for both the countries. This helps better understanding and coordination in border management. Unfortunately, the two sides have consistently failed to curb illegal trading, smuggling and harassment of common people while crossing the border,” said Nayak. The next coordination meeting is scheduled in Nepal next year.

