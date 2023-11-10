Rajasthan elections: Rebels keep both Congress, BJP on tenterhooks

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: On the final day for the withdrawal of nominations in the Rajasthan elections, attention was riveted on the exodus of rebels from the Congress and BJP camps. Despite both parties having over two dozen rebels in the running, Thursday saw some notable withdrawals, including that of Rajpal Singh, a former Cabinet Minister in the Vasundhara Raje government. His decision to step back was influenced by a phone call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Promptly responding to Amit Shah’s intervention, state in-charge Arun Singh engaged with Rajpal, leading to a late-night meeting where the importance of Shah’s promises took centre stage. Rajpal Singh Shekhawat officially withdrew his nomination at a press conference on Thursday.

Shekhawat revealed that senior party leaders had emphasised the greater importance of liberating the people from the allegedly corrupt Congress government than his individual candidacy. He shared, “After Amit Shah’s call on Wednesday, I went to the same public on whose request I had filed the nomination. The public also understood my sentiments, and with their support, the nomination was withdrawn.”

In the aftermath of Shekhawat’s withdrawal, the path for BJP candidate Colonel Rajyavardhan in the Jhotwara seat became less arduous, thanks to Amit Shah’s intervention. Similarly, in Jodhpur, Congress candidate Rameshwar Dadich withdrew from the Soorsagar seat without providing a clear explanation, stating, “At the request of my supporters, I am withdrawing my name in favour of the party.”

However, amid these political manoeuvres, Chandrabhan Singh Akya from Chittorgarh has not rescinded his claim, expressing dissatisfaction over Narpat Singh Rajvi receiving the BJP ticket from Chittorgarh.

