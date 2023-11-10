Home Nation

Rajasthan elections: Rebels keep both Congress, BJP on tenterhooks

Despite both parties having over two dozen rebels in the running, Thursday saw some notable withdrawals.

Published: 10th November 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  On the final day for the withdrawal of nominations in the Rajasthan elections, attention was riveted on the exodus of rebels from the Congress and BJP camps. Despite both parties having over two dozen rebels in the running, Thursday saw some notable withdrawals, including that of Rajpal Singh, a former Cabinet Minister in the Vasundhara Raje government. His decision to step back was influenced by a phone call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Promptly responding to Amit Shah’s intervention, state in-charge Arun Singh engaged with Rajpal, leading to a late-night meeting where the importance of Shah’s promises took centre stage. Rajpal Singh Shekhawat officially withdrew his nomination at a press conference on Thursday.

Shekhawat revealed that senior party leaders had emphasised the greater importance of liberating the people from the allegedly corrupt Congress government than his individual candidacy. He shared, “After Amit Shah’s call on Wednesday, I went to the same public on whose request I had filed the nomination. The public also understood my sentiments, and with their support, the nomination was withdrawn.”

In the aftermath of Shekhawat’s withdrawal, the path for BJP candidate Colonel Rajyavardhan in the Jhotwara seat became less arduous, thanks to Amit Shah’s intervention. Similarly, in Jodhpur, Congress candidate Rameshwar Dadich withdrew from the Soorsagar seat without providing a clear explanation, stating, “At the request of my supporters, I am withdrawing my name in favour of the party.”

However, amid these political manoeuvres, Chandrabhan Singh Akya from Chittorgarh has not rescinded his claim, expressing dissatisfaction over Narpat Singh Rajvi receiving the BJP ticket from Chittorgarh.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan elections BJP Congress Vasundhara Raje Amit Shah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp