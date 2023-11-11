Creating best facilities for border villages a priority, says Amit Shah

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: As the border villages are the first line of defence for the country, it is important to prioritise the development of these villages and provide them with best facilities for effective border security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed on Friday.

Addressing soldiers during the 62nd Foundation Day of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Seemadwar in Dehradun, Shah highlighted that if the border villages are unpopulated and empty, maintaining the security of the borders will become difficult. In such a scenario, being the “first villages” of the country, they should also be made “first” in terms of facilities, he said.

“About 168 villages will be connected with roads in a year and electricity and essential infrastructure will also be made available,” Shah said, adding, “Before 2014, `4,000 crore was spent annually on the India-China border, but by 2022-23, it has risen to `12,340 crore.” Barracks, roads and helipads are being built for the soldiers, he announced. “The Central government is ready to meet every need of the soldiers.”

A budgetary allocation of `4,800 crore has been made to create adequate infrastructural, health and educational facilities in 662 border villages of 19 districts, Shah said. ITBP could also be made the nodal agency for carrying out developmental work in the border villages, he said. On the occasion, Shah launched five new projects. He virtually inaugurated a Self-Sustainable Energy Building for ITBP personnel deployed at a height of 17,000 feet.

A drone service was also launched for taking medical supplies, logistics and vegetables to high altitude border outposts, saying they will serve as symbols of a self-reliant India. Additionally he inaugurated, 10 barracks, including those in Matli of Uttarakhand, Basar of Arunachal Pradesh, and Rangamati of Assam, as well as the Recruit Training Center in Arunachal Pradesh. Furthermore, an e-souvenir was released during the occasion, along with the unveiling of a martyrs’ memorial.

Earlier, Shah inspected the guard of honour, during which five frontiers — east frontier, northeast frontier, northern frontier, naxal frontier and women naxal frontier — along with ski force, commando unit and para troopers performed brilliantly. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, cabinet ministers Ganesh Joshi, Dhan Singh Rawat and Premchand Agarwal were also present.



