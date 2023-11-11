Home Nation

On the trail of Rashmika Mandanna deep fake video: Delhi Police writes to Meta for URL

The Delhi Commission for Women too had on Friday sent a notice to the city police in connection with the video, seeking action against the people involved in the act.

Published: 11th November 2023 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police has written to Meta to provide the URL of the account from which the 'deep fake' video of actress Rashmika Mandanna was shared on social media.

The move came a day after the city police filed an FIR in connection with the incident.

According to an officer, the Delhi Police has also sought the information of the people who shared the fake video on social media.

"We have written to Meta to access the URL ID of the account from which the video was generated," an officer privy to the investigations told PTI.

An FIR in the matter was registered under sections 465 (forgery) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act at the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

The officer said a dedicated team of officers has been constituted to crack the case.

"We are expecting the case will be cracked soon."

The Delhi Commission for Women too had on Friday sent a notice to the city police in connection with the video, seeking action against the people involved in the act.

A deep fake video of Rashmika Madonna, which was suspected to be made with the help of Artificial Intelligence, went viral on social media last week. The original video was stated to be of a British-Indian influencer, whose face had been edited with Mandanna's face.

READ MORE | Digital Face-Off

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Meta deep fake Rashmika Mandanna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp