Home Nation

Protest against IIT Bombay professor for 'glorifying' Palestinian 'terrorist'

Protesters sought the arrest of a professor and a guest speaker for allegedly glorifying terrorism while talking about the Palestinian freedom struggle against Israel.

Published: 11th November 2023 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Bombay ( File | Photo)

IIT Bombay ( File | Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A protest was held on Saturday outside the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay seeking the arrest of a professor and a guest speaker for allegedly glorifying terrorism while talking about the Palestinian freedom struggle against Israel.

According to the protesters, Professor Sharmistha Saha of the Humanities and Social Sciences department of the prestigious institution and guest speaker Sudhanva Deshpande, during a talk under academic course 'HS 835 Performance Theory & Praxis' on November 6, had allegedly spoken highly of "terrorists" and armed rebellion.

Protesters under the aegis of the Vivek Vichar Manch claimed Deshpande had glorified Palestinian terrorist Zakaria Zubeidi, who is allegedly part of the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade which has been designated a terror organisation by several countries, and had even admitted to meeting him in 2015.

They sought a probe into the phone calls and emails of Saha and Deshpande to find out the motive behind the November 6 talk, adding that the professor should be removed from IIT Bombay.

A student told PTI the talk was a blatant move to indoctrinate those studying at IIT Bombay through hateful and false narratives.

In the letter submitted to police on November 7, some students claimed Saha had used her position inappropriately to invite speakers like Deshpande, who they claimed was a "radical Leftist", for a virtual talk.

Such events have troubling consequences for the academic integrity and safety of IIT Bombay since they promote ideologies linked to terrorism, the letter submitted to the police claimed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hamas IIT Bombay terrorism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp