Security beefed up for protecting owls in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: In the enchanting realm of Hindu mythology, owls emerge as the revered ‘vahan’ or vehicle of the divine Goddess Lakshmi. Yet, amidst the mystical tapestry of religious practices, a shadowy reality unfolds: owls become subjects of sacrifice, hunted for black magic and traditional medicine. This eerie tradition reaches its zenith on the night of Deepawali.

A crimson alert pierces the serene forests of Uttarakhand, as security intensifies across the state to shield the wise Oweln from the clutches of its human predators. No stone is left unturned; even the leave of forest personnel is rescinded. In the symphony of nature, the forest staff’s unwavering dedication resonates—a vibrant tapestry woven to safeguard the mystical guardians of the night.

Chief Wildlife Warden Dr. Sameer Sinha, in conversation with TNIE, shares, “We annually embark on specialized patrols to safeguard owls. This year, our vigilant forest guards stand on red alert, their watchfulness extending until the culmination of Diwali.” Day and night, forest personnel stand as stalwart guardians, shielding owls from the nefarious intentions of poachers. Reports indicate that ‘tantrics’ employ owls as sacrificial offerings on the night of Deepawali, prompting hunters to venture into the depths of forests in pursuit of these majestic creatures.

Dr. Sinha, impassioned, implores, “If we revere Goddess Lakshmi, let us accord her cherished ‘vehicle’ the same reverence. Let us dispel this superstition and liberate ourselves from insecurity, resisting the allure of greed and temptation.” A forest guard’s usual beat spans 10 kilometers, but during alerts, their numbers surge to four or five per beat. “Equipped with walkie-talkies, motorcycles, and four-wheelers, our guards monitor mobility and unauthorized movements within our protected forest divisions,” asserts Chief Wildlife Warden Dr. Sinha.

Forest division officials declare, “This is the juncture when demand escalates for species like owls, essential for Deepawali puja rituals, drawing forest dwellers and poachers into the woods.” Forest department sources lament, “Uttarakhand, once a sanctuary for many owl species, witnesses a gradual decline in their numbers.”

Of the 16 owl species gracing Uttarakhand’s terrain, the jungle owl, spotted owl, brown fish owl, Indian eagle owl, spot-bellied eagle owl, and tawny fish owl are among them. Annually, the hunter’s gaze fixates on these majestic beings, while the mantle of protection rests firmly on the shoulders of the forest department.

Dr. Sinha divulges, “Owls predominantly nest in the ancient recesses of undisturbed forests, where towering trees form the backdrop of the primary forest. Our vigilant forest staff acknowledges this, intensifying security to preserve their sanctuaries.”

