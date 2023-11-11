Home Nation

Several houseboats gutted in massive fire in Dal lake in Srinagar 

At least five houseboats and three huts were damaged, the official said.

Published: 11th November 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 10:23 AM

Smoke billows after a fire broke out in the tourist hub of Dal Lake, in Srinagar, early Saturday morning. (Express)

By PTI

SRINAGAR:  A massive fire broke out in the tourist hub of Dal Lake here early Saturday, destroying property worth crores of rupees, officials said. However, there was no loss of life in the incident, they said.

According to an official of the Fire and Emergency Services Department, the fire broke out near Ghat number 9 of Dal Lake at around 5.15 am.

Further details are awaited.

