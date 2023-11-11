Home Nation

Veteran actor Chandra Mohan passes away

The 82-year-old actor succumbed to cardiac arrest on Saturday morning in Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Published: 11th November 2023 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 11:52 AM

Veteran actor Chandra Mohan.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Chandra Mohan, who has regaled Telugu audiences with his performances for nearly five decades, is no more.

The 82-year-old actor breathed his last at 9:45 am on Saturday. The actor suffered a cardiac arrest in Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad.

A cousin of SP Balasubramaniam and K Viswanath, Chandra Mohan made his debut with the 1982 film Rangula Ratnam. Produced and directed by BN Reddy under the Vijaya Vauhini Pictures banner, Rangula Ratnam featured Chandra Mohan in a leading role.

Memorable outings of the actor in his heyday include Kurukshetram (1977), Siri Siri Muvva (1976), Sangham Chekkina Silpalu (1976), Padaharella Vayasu (1978), Sukha Dukhalu (1968), Seetamalakshmi (1978) and Sitapati Samsaram (1978). Chandra Mohan has also essayed supporting roles later in iconic Telugu films like Sankarabharanam (1980), Chantabbai (1986) and Aditya 369 (1991). 

The second innings of Chandra Mohan’s career in the 2000s, where he became a character actor, proved to be equally significant as his first, with him becoming the go-to choice for uncle and father roles in many a film.

The actor is best known for his portrayal of a frustrated father in 7G Brindavan Colony (2004). Some of his notable appearances include Manasantha Nuvve (2001), Nuvvu Naaku Nachav (2001), Manmadhudu (2002), Sankranti (2005) and Dhee (2007). Chandra Mohan stopped working after 2017, after having appeared in four films that year, including the Allu Arjun starrer DJ.

Chandra Mohan is survived by his wife Jalandhara and their two daughters. His final rites will take place  in Hyderabad on Monday.

