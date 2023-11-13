Home Nation

Salman Khan fans burst firecrackers inside Malegaon theatre during the screening of 'Tiger 3'

During the screening of the movie, a group of fans burst firecrackers inside the theatre, causing panic among moviegoers.

Published: 13th November 2023 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2023 07:22 PM

Salman Khan fans burst firecrackers during the screening of Tiger 3 in Malegaon. (Videograb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Fans of Bollywood actor Salman Khan burst firecrackers inside a movie theatre during the screening of his film 'Tiger 3' in Malegaon in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Mohan Cinema in the Malegaon Chhavni area on Sunday night, the official said.

During the screening of the movie, a group of fans burst firecrackers inside the theatre, causing panic among moviegoers, he said.

The police are in the process of registering an offense under sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

The identity of the accused persons is yet to be established, he said.

Earlier a group of moviegoers had created a ruckus outside the theatre, he said, adding that the police are probing the incident.

On Monday, Salman Khan posted on X asking his fans to enjoy the film without putting anyone at risk.

