Salman Khan fans burst firecrackers inside Malegaon theatre during the screening of 'Tiger 3'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Fans of Bollywood actor Salman Khan burst firecrackers inside a movie theatre during the screening of his film 'Tiger 3' in Malegaon in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Mohan Cinema in the Malegaon Chhavni area on Sunday night, the official said.

During the screening of the movie, a group of fans burst firecrackers inside the theatre, causing panic among moviegoers, he said.

ALSO READ | 'Tiger 3' film review: Big cat with blunt fangs

The police are in the process of registering an offense under sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

Salman Khan Fans bursted fire crackers inside the cinema hall in Malegaon which caused stampede like situation.



pic.twitter.com/LA0uaye96z — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) November 13, 2023

The identity of the accused persons is yet to be established, he said.

Earlier a group of moviegoers had created a ruckus outside the theatre, he said, adding that the police are probing the incident.

I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2023

On Monday, Salman Khan posted on X asking his fans to enjoy the film without putting anyone at risk.

WATCH VIDEO:

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MUMBAI: Fans of Bollywood actor Salman Khan burst firecrackers inside a movie theatre during the screening of his film 'Tiger 3' in Malegaon in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Monday. The incident took place at Mohan Cinema in the Malegaon Chhavni area on Sunday night, the official said. During the screening of the movie, a group of fans burst firecrackers inside the theatre, causing panic among moviegoers, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | 'Tiger 3' film review: Big cat with blunt fangs The police are in the process of registering an offense under sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. Salman Khan Fans bursted fire crackers inside the cinema hall in Malegaon which caused stampede like situation.pic.twitter.com/LA0uaye96z — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) November 13, 2023 The identity of the accused persons is yet to be established, he said. Earlier a group of moviegoers had created a ruckus outside the theatre, he said, adding that the police are probing the incident. I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2023 On Monday, Salman Khan posted on X asking his fans to enjoy the film without putting anyone at risk. WATCH VIDEO: Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp