Fire breaks out in building in East Delhi's Shakarpur; Woman dead, 26 rescued

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out at a residential building in Eastern Delhi's Shakarpur area late on Monday night.

The woman, identified as Anita, died of burn injuries at a hospital, the officials said, adding that another person, Naresh Nagar, suffered a fracture in his leg after jumping off the first floor of the burning building. A total of 25 people were rescued, along with two pets, by Delhi Fire Service (DFS) personnel, they said.

They said the fire started in its parking area in the early hours of the day and engulfed the entire structure.

"We got a fire call at about 1.05 am. We immediately pressed three fire engines to service. Later, five more fire engines were rushed to the spot. The matter was informed to the police immediately," a DFS official said.

The fire department officials said the blaze was brought under control around 8.35 am. They said 31 people were trapped inside the building when it was engulfed in flames.

Five of them jumped off the balconies to save themselves and the rest were brought out of the building by firefighters, the officials said.

They added that 10 people were rushed to hospitals such as the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital and other medical facilities and one woman died during treatment.

#WATCH | One woman died after a fire broke out at a residential building in the Shakarpur area of East Delhi last night. Fire brigade reached the spot, rescued 26 people and doused the fire: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/XbKZ0TG56j — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

"During the rescue operation, Samay Singh of the DFS suffered breathing problems and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital," an official said, adding that he was later discharged after first-aid.

Identities of the victims are being ascertained, DFS officials said.

Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident and launched an investigation.

Around 1 am on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, information was received regarding a fire in a car in Ganesh Nagar II, Shakarpur, police.

A police team reached the spot and an inquiry revealed that a fire broke out in a five-storey building having a parking lot and eight flats with single entry and exit points, they said.

A total of 17 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames, they said, adding that CAT ambulances, a BSES team and a crime and forensics team were also pressed into service.

Four cars, 11 two-wheelers and three bicycles parked on the ground floor were gutted.

"An FIR under sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been registered and further investigation into the matter has been launched," Guguloth added.

