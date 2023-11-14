India's Kaladan project at risk as rebels overrun 40 Myanmar army positions in Rakhine state

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India's interests could be hit as violence rages in Myanmar, with the junta’s troops and police in Rakhine state having reportedly abandoned nearly 40 positions after they were attacked by the Arakan Army (AA) as part of Operation 1027.

"These clashes are going to have an impact on India’s Kaladan Multimodal Transit Project as it's located in the Rakhine state. With over Rs 3200 crore spent on it, this project which began in 2008 isn't completed yet. The objective of this 109 km project is to link India and Myanmar via the Bay of Bengal," said a source.

It has been a few weeks since the rebels began to make advances against the Myanmar junta which seems to be losing its strongholds. "Many members of the junta have left Myanmar. Some have relocated to Thailand as they want stability. India will have to say something soon as it has a 1643 km long border with Myanmar and can't ignore the instability as it will have a spillover in India too," the source added.

India has not yet issued any statement on the civil war-like situation in Myanmar, nor made any comments.

On Tuesday, the AA reportedly breached an informal ceasefire that it had agreed with the junta last November in Rakhine state.

Meanwhile, resistance forces in Chin state have taken control of the Indian border town of Reh Khaw Da in Falam township after seizing two junta bases, according to claims made by the Chin National Front (CNF). While the CNF lost six soldiers, seven junta soldiers are said to have surrendered.

Reh Khaw Deh is on the main trade route to India in northern Chin state and is famous for the heart-shaped Reh lake.

Myanmar’s junta has lost control of many sections of its border along China too. According to reports, Operation 1027 has managed to overrun more than 100 military outposts on the Chinese border along the China Myanmar Economic Corridor.

The clashes between the junta and the rebels could be a turning point in Myanmar’s struggle against military rule. However, this could pose challenges for its neighbours like India. It is not clear yet whether the rebels in Myanmar will unite to overthrow the junta or fight amongst themselves to establish supremacy.

