‘Vikasit Bharat Sakalp Yatra’ is Modi’s guarantee to women, farmers, poor: PM 

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: ‘Vikasit Bharat Sakalp Yatra’ is Modi’s guarantee to the poor, women, farmers, and youth of this country vowed PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

While addressing a gathering at Ulihatu, the birthplace of tribal icon Birsa Munda in Jharkhand the PM said, “Viksit Bharat Sakalp Yatra is a kind of guarantee to the women of this country, farmers of this country, youths of this country and the poor people living in this country."

The PM on the occasion of tribal icon Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary and the third Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’, launched a Rs 24,000 crore mega mission for giving justice to extremely backward tribals from Birsa College ground in Khunti.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, and BJP chief Babulal Marandi were also present on the occasion. Modi was on a two-day visit to Jharkhand to launch the ‘Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ from Khunti.

This yatra will cover 2.5 lakh gram Panchayats and 3700 urban local bodies at more than 14,000 locations with more than 2500 IEC vans.

The yatra will start from tribal areas and last for two months. Speaking on this occasion, Modi also gave four Amrit mantras to make the nation fully developed by 2047. According to Modi, if we want to develop the nation in the next 25 years of ‘Amrit Kaal’, then we have to strengthen the 4 ‘Amrit Stambha’.

“The four ‘Amrit Stambha’ of developed India are -- women of the country, farmers of the country, youths and neo-middle class & poor people of the country. The nation will be developed when all these four pillars are developed,” said Modi.

The more we develop these four pillars, the more developed the country will be, he added. Modi also expressed satisfaction that the amount of work that has been done in the past 10 years to develop these 'Amrit Stambha' was never done before. Prime Minister Janjatiya Adivasi Nyay Mahabhiyaan According to Modi, so far talks have been made only on the general development of the tribals, but he has come up with the idea of Adivasi Nyay Abhiyan.

The tribal community was ignored for several decades after the independence but Atal Bihari Vajpayee made a separate ministry for the development of the tribals and his government has increased the budget for the welfare of tribals up to six times, he said.

“We have also brought this Prime Minister Janjatiya Adivasi Nyay Mahabhiyaan (PMJANMAN) Yojana, under which our government will reach out to the tribal brothers and sisters where no other government had reached so far,” said Modi.

This is that primitive tribe which is still compelled to live in the jungles and have not even heard the sound of train, he added. Modi informed that his government has identified about 75 such primitive tribes living in more than 2200 villages in different parts of the country.

“They are the most backward among the tribal communities and are several lakh in number,” said Modi.

No other government cared for them so his government will reach out to them through various schemes and programmes, he added EoM

