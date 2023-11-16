Marriage registrars welcome Bengal govt's move to make biometrics must for weddings 

By PTI

KOLKATA: Marriage registrars in West Bengal have welcomed the state government's decision to make biometrics mandatory for registration of weddings from November 1, saying it will check fake marriages and duplicity of identities.

The registrars, however, expressed concern that technical glitches in the portal meant for the purpose were preventing registrations.

"This is a very good move by the state government as it will make the entire process foolproof," city-based marriage registrar and advocate Vivek Sharma told PTI.

According to the new system, marriages in Bengal will now require fingerprints of the couple and their three witnesses, officials said.

Another registrar Animesh Chakraborty also welcomed the move.

"Making biometrics mandatory is a welcome move. It has already reduced the dominance of touts operating here for years," he added.

Nikhila Nair, a marriage registrar in Behala, also welcomed the move but voiced her concern over the portal's technical drawbacks and urged the state government to look into it.

"It will put a stop to theft of identities and cases of impersonation. But I think the government should have got the portal up and running before introducing biometrics," she said.

Diptarka Basu, Register General of Marriage of West Bengal Judicial Department, said they were yet to receive any complaint from anyone about glitches in the portal.

"This is a part of digitisation. But, we are yet to receive complaints from anyone regarding the glitches. As of now, there is no trouble," Basu told PTI.

The West Bengal government amended the marriage rules in 2022 to make biometrics compulsory for marriage applications and registrations.

The new rule is being made applicable only to marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act of 1954 and the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

