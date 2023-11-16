Rajnath speaks at ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus, affirms centrality of region

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday attended the 10th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting - Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Jakarta, Indonesia. He affirmed the centrality of the region and appreciated its role in promoting dialogue and consensus.

The Ministry of Defence said, "He also reiterated India's commitment to freedom of navigation, overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce in international waters in accordance with international laws, including United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982."

The countries sharing maritime boundaries in the South China Sea have disputes on their maritime claims with China.

Rajnath called for regional security initiatives that are consultative and development-oriented to reflect the larger consensus among various stakeholders. He committed towards nurturing practical, forward-looking and result-oriented cooperation with ADMM-Plus for enhancing maritime security in the region.

Recognising that terrorism is a serious threat to international peace and security, including in the ASEAN region, India proposed to co-chair the EWG on counterterrorism. This proposal was endorsed by ADMM-Plus as terrorism remains a serious concern to countries in the region.

"The Defence Minister stressed the role of dialogue and diplomacy to have enduring peace, and in ensuring global stability. He reaffirmed India's message to the world at large, that "this is not an era of war", and spoke about the imperative to give up the "us versus them" mindset," said the MoD.

Rajnath appreciated ASEAN member states' enthusiastic participation in India-ASEAN activities, particularly the Initiative for Women in UN Peacekeeping Operations, and Initiative for Marine Plastic Pollution Response. He also appreciated ASEAN Member States' active participation in the maiden ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise held in May this year, as well as in the Expert Working Group (EWG) on Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) activities, of which India and Indonesia are co-chairs in the current 2020-2023 cycle.

Rajnath also met the US Defence Secretary and his Indonesian and Vietnamese counterparts on the sidelines of the meeting.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Rajnath "used this opportunity to quickly review the tremendous progress achieved in India US defence partnership in recent years. They discussed how India and the US could contribute together to ASEAN centrality in the Indo Pacific and the cause of "Peace Prosperity and Security" - The theme of ADMM Plus 2023 meeting," said the Ministry of Defence in a statement.

They also discussed ways to expand the India-US partnership to address emerging challenges and further strengthen the common efforts towards a more secure world.

The two leaders had earlier met in New Delhi on November 10 where they had resolved to advance defence technology cooperation with joint research in emerging areas.

During his meeting with the Defence Minister of Indonesia Mr Prabowo Subianto, Rajnath appreciated Indonesia's leadership of ASEAN this year and the excellent organisation of the ADMM-Plus.

The two ministers took stock of the bilateral defence relationship and re-committed to further strengthen cooperation, particularly in the maritime domain. They also reviewed the regular exchanges in the form of training, staff talks & exercises, and discussed avenues for promotion of defence industry collaboration. Both countries have co-chaired the Expert Working Group (EWG) on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) for the cycle 2021-2024.

Rajnath also held talks with the Minister of National Defence of Vietnam General Phan Van Giang and reviewed the progress in the implementation of the 'Joint Vision Statement on India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030' signed during his visit to Vietnam in June 2022. "They committed to work together for the deepening of the multifaceted bilateral defence ties, spanning across a wide spectrum

covering training, capacity building, defence industry cooperation, UN Peacekeeping, bilateral ship visits and exercises."

Singh also met with Secretary General of ASEAN Dr Kao Kim Hourn on the sidelines of 10th ADMM-Plus. While reiterating India's continued support to ASEAN Centrality, Rajnath appreciated ASEAN Member States' enthusiastic participation in India-ASEAN activities including the 1st ASEAN-India Informal Defence Ministers' Meeting, maiden ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise, India's Initiatives for Women in UN Peacekeeping Operations and for Marine Plastic Pollution Response.

